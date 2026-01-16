Meghan Markle turning Prince Harry's Invictus Games event into 'bad fashion show'

Meghan Markle "might have found it funny but lots didn't."

Meghan Markle has received a fresh criticism after the Duchess plans for her UK return with Prince Harry were exposed for an Invictus Games event in July this year.

Sharing photos of Meghan from the past events, a fan of Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted, “It’s sad to see what Invictus has become. When Harry started the games, it was the one good idea he’s ever had and it seemed to give him a shred of purpose.”

The fan continued, “Enter Meghan Markle who made it about her-giving speeches, medals, marching with veterans, turning every event into a bad fashion show. This was HARRY’S thing but she inserted herself, took over and ruined it as she does.”

“Do you see the Princess of Wales giving speeches at Earthshot? Handing out the award? Parading around in wrinkled, untailored clothing at every Earthshot event? Nope. She accompanies her husband to the awards ceremony as a SUPPORT, recognizes that this is Prince William’s project that he’s put all of the work into so she stands back & lets him shine.”

Commenting on it, royal expert Angela Levin said, “Meghan has loved the attention, and was delighted to show off in front of veterans.”

Angela went on tweeting “She might have found it funny but lots didn't. She also took over most of the speeches from Harry. Also talked about her children and once about the milk shake she gave them. Completely irrelevant for the competitors.”