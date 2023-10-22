Islamabad clinch National Deaf Cricket title. Facebook

LAHORE: Islamabad clinched the National Deaf Cricket Championship title by defeating Peshawar by six wickets in the final here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

Peshawar after winning the toss and opted to bat first. They managed to post a competitive total of 130 runs for the loss of 7 wickets within the allotted twenty overs.

Manzoor Khan played a crucial role, scoring 31 runs, while Hasan Zeib contributed 25 runs, and Ehtishamul Haq added 21 runs to the tally. Islamabad’s bowlers rose to the occasion, with Asad Jat taking 2 wickets and Muhammad Jawad, Danish Munir, and Usman Ahmed claiming one wicket each.

However, Islamabad’s response was nothing short of spectacular. They played with determination and reached the target losing only four wickets.