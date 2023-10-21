Security forces kill 4 terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed four terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district. On the night between Thursday and Friday, the security forces conducted an operation in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. As a result, four terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza of Lance Naik Tabbasum Ul Haq Shaheed (age 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar Shaheed (30, resident of District Attock), Sepoy Abdul Hameed Shaheed (23, resident of District Multan) and Sepoy Farman Ali Shaheed (25, resident of District Kashmore), who embraced shahadat in two different encounters on Thursday in North and South Waziristan districts, were offered in their respective hometowns.

The Shuhada were laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of Shuhada and large strength of locals of the area attended the funerals.

“These sacrifices strengthen our resolve to stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” said the ISPR in a statement.