Family of target killing victim seeks protection amidst life threats

Rawalpindi:“My husband Malik Zahoor was gunned down in cold blood in broad daylight after a series of life threats by Ghulam Abbas and now my and my son’s lives are in grave danger as he also threatened to kill us as well”, Munaza Sultana, widow of Malik Zahoor, said, seeking state protection till the killer is apprehended.

Malik Zahoor was murdered on Tuesday here in Afshan Colony after he and his family received life threats from one Ghulam Abbas.

Malik Zahoor, a property consultant, was about to leave to drop his sister’s children to school on Tuesday morning when his rival Ghulam Abbas equipped with arms, appeared on the scene and opened indiscriminate fire and escaped, said the FIR registered with the Racecourse police station.

The wife of the deceased Munaza has said that her husband was innocent, adding that he had told her a couple of days before his murder that he was receiving life threats from the accused.

“While we are mourning the death, my only son and I are also receiving life threats from the accused that fled the murder scene conveniently. We request the concerned authorities to provide us protection”, the widow expressed.

Tahir Ashraf, brother of the deceased, earlier told the police that he himself was present at the crime scene and witnessed his brother trying to escape the firing but his brother received severe wounds of 30mm bullets while he was shot point blank by the accused.

Tahir informed the police while being taken to the hospital his brother had told him that he was innocent and Ghulam Abbas shot him because of some misapprehension. Malik Zahoor later succumbed to death on his way to the DHQ Hospital.