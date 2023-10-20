Robber arrested after being injured in encounter

Security personnelstand guard outside a closed mosque in Karachi. — AFP/File

LAHORE:A suspected robber was arrested after being injured in an encounter with Dolphin Squad in Ghalib Market.

Reportedly, a Dolphin Squad team had signaled to stop suspected motorcyclists on Gulberg Road but they sped up the vehicle. The team chased the suspects and caught them near a restaurant. They took shelter behind a wall and opened fire. Police also retaliated. In the exchange of firing, a suspect received bullet injuries and was arrested. He was handed over to Ghalib Market police station.

Three dacoits arrested

Data Darbar Investigations Police arrested three members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Amir, Adnan and Usman. Police also recovered four mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from their custody.

Suspect held with weapons

A suspect trying to enter Lahore Session’s Court with an illegal firearm was arrested. The suspect was spotted during checking by Chief Security Officer. A 30-bore pistol, two magazines and bullets were recovered from his custody. He was handed over to Islampura police.

Six unclaimed bodies buried

Edhi Foundation Thursday buried six unclaimed bodies recovered from different parts of the City. The bodies were found in the limits of Old Anarkali, Civil Lines, Lytton Road, Qila Gujar Singh, Garden Town and Muslim Town police stations. The Edhi volunteers buried all the bodies in Suggian graveyard.