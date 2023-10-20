Parents decry closure of public schools

hildren wearing facemasks attend a class at a school in Lahore. — AFP/File

Rawalpindi: Thousands of parents have strongly protested against the closure of all public schools and demanded the Punjab government to restart educational activities here in Rawalpindi. All public schools under the Punjab government have been locked for over a week but bosses see the whole drama with closed eyes.

On the other hand, teachers have defied the provincial education ministry’s ban against shutting down government schools in Rawalpindi Division. The ongoing protests have disrupted educational activities across the province including Rawalpindi as government employees press their three main demands—the privatization of public schools, the modification of the leave encashment regulations, and the modification of the pension rules.

Similarly, all government departments have also been locked for 10 days while the common public has been facing hell-like situations in their routine work.

All public schools and colleges in the division were shut down entirely as part of the protest. Teachers and non-teaching staff sealed the main entrances of the schools. On the orders of the Punjab Education Ministry, the education officers sent a report about the closure of schools across the district and the absence of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff for over a week. The well-placed sources told ‘The News’ that the Punjab government has decided to take action against protesting government employees and teaching staff. The Punjab government has decided to suspend protesters if they do not call off the strike.

The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and District Council offices were locked due to protest demonstrations. The protesters raised full throated slogans against Punjab government and demanded their genuine demands. The protesters say the lockout, sit-ins, and demonstrations will continue until their demands are met. They have also called for the release of their leaders and activists who were arrested over a sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

On the other hand, a strike has also started in colleges to express solidarity with the grade-IV employees while the teachers of the centres of the Department of Literacy have also announced to participate in the protest.

Despite the government’s restrictions, the Headmasters Association has also announced its support for the teachers besides announcing to participate in the strike and lockdown of schools. The headmasters and headmistresses have also flatly refused to take legal action against any teacher or clerk for non-attendance and protest.