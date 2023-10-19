Punjab Food Authority discards sick chicken meat

Rawalpindi: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a poultry shop in Murgh Mandi, Bagh Sardaran, discarded 400kg of meat after slaughtering emaciated and sick chicken worth Rs240,000.
PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against the poultry shop for not selling meat of chicken as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the raid was conducted on the tip off of the vigilance cell.
He said that the raiding team also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 for violating the law besides discarding 10 maunds of unhygienic meat chickens. He said that the use of dead meat in food is not only haram'' but also causes many diseases. PFA DG warned that meat shops should ensure the sale of healthy chicken meat otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. Further, he advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier.
