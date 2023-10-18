New Haj policy submitted to cabinet for approval

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has finalised the 2024 Haj Policy and submitted it to the federal cabinet for approval.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, while leading a committee before his departure to China, had directed the prompt submission of Haj policy to the cabinet.

According to the proposal, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will require $280 million in foreign exchange for the upcoming Haj operation and expenses in Saudi Arabia. Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad visited Saudi Arabia to discuss arrangements for the next year›s Haj.

Sources reveal that Pakistan›s quota for the 2024 Haj season has been set at 179,210 pilgrims, evenly distributed between the government›s regular and private schemes. However, following Saudi government guidelines, the number of private Haj operators is being reduced from 905 to 46. In a first-time initiative, the ministry is suggesting the introduction of a 20-day short-duration Haj package alongside the existing 40-day long-duration package. This move aims to facilitate government employees, business community and overseas Pakistanis. Additionally, the ministry has proposed a Rs1.1 million package for the government›s regular Haj scheme, with a 10% quota reserved for overseas Pakistanis making payments in US dollars. Another noteworthy change is that families, including both males and females, would now be allowed to stay in separate rooms with two to three beds. They will need to make additional payments for this option, whereas previously, male and female pilgrims had to stay separately.

To streamline the process, the 905 registered companies will be organised into 46 clusters, with each cluster registering as a company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Sources indicate that the Pakistani government has requested the Saudi government for a temporary relaxation in reducing the number of private tour operators for one Haj season.

The Cabinet Division has also sought the Ministry of Finance›s opinion on the requirement for $280 million in foreign exchange for the Haj operation. Furthermore, the Haj missions in Makkah and Madina have been instructed to initiate the process of renting buildings and solicit offers from building owners for this purpose.