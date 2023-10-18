To address depts complaints: Cabinet approves appointment of commissioners

Punjab Cabinet in session in Faislabad in this picture released on October 17, 2023. — X/@appcsocialmedia

LAHORE:The Punjab Cabinet has approved the appointment of commissioners dedicated to addressing grievances in each department, aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. These commissioners will be tasked with expediting the resolution of department complaints.

In a historic move, a special session of the Punjab Cabinet was convened in Faisalabad and was presided over by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday.

The meeting, the 30th of its kind, took place in the committee room of Commissioner Faisalabad Division. The commissioner provided an overview of the ongoing development initiatives. The CPO Faisalabad delivered a comprehensive report on the prevailing law and order along with measures taken against criminals.

With a view to safeguarding and rejuvenating historical and ancient structures throughout Punjab, including Lahore, the Punjab Cabinet gave the go ahead to expanding the jurisdiction of the Walled City of Lahore Authority across the province.

During the session, it was decided to establish a twinning relationship between the cities of Bukhara and Lahore. The cabinet ratified the agreement formalising Bukhara and Lahore as twin cities. In an effort to fortify the 'Chowkidar' system in villages, the Punjab Cabinet endorsed a salary increase for Chowkidars. Additionally, approval was granted for the establishment of vegetable and fruit markets in collaboration with the RUDA and Punjab Agriculture Market Regulatory Authority.

The Cabinet sanctioned the creation of a commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. Amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 and Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 were given the nod.

Another key decision was the formation of a specialised committee tasked with devising a policy regarding government-owned land and affecting necessary amendments. The Cabinet assented to amendments to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 2014 concerning the position of DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency. The meeting endorsed revisions to the Punjab Police (Recruitment on Family Claim Basis) Rules 2016, extending the right of family claim to assistant traffic personnel.

Meanwhile, Caretaker CM, alongside the Punjab Cabinet, embarked on a coach journey in Faisalabad.

Subsequently, delegations from the Flour Mills Association, Karyana Association Punjab, and Bar Association convened with the CM at the Commissioner's office, providing detailed briefings. During the meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, the CM deliberated on measures to lower flour prices in the wake of reduced petroleum prices. He emphasised that this reduction in flour prices would ease the burden on the residents.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Bar Association delegation apprised Mohsin Naqvi of the challenges faced by the legal community. The CM pledged support for the establishment of a lawyers' library. The CM presided over a meeting concerning the ongoing operation to curb electricity theft in Faisalabad. The Fesco CEO provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the operation. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of continuing action against electricity theft without bias.

Inspects hospitals uplift work

Caretaker CM inspected the ongoing construction sites of the emergency blocks at Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara and Mayo Hospital to review the progress. During the visit to Shahdara Hospital, concerns were raised by patients regarding the procurement of risek injections from external sources, despite their availability within the hospital.