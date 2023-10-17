Oman lauds Pakistan Army’s achievements in war on terror

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Army of Oman Maj-Gen Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, here Monday.
The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.
Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar. Daily Times. PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, has set up a Persian...
Jirga wants boundary dispute resolved. WikipediaGHALLANAI: The elders of Mohmand tribal district on Monday rejected...
Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department. pdma.gov.pk/SecretaryPESHAWAR: The...
Radio Pakistan Peshawar building’s rehabilitation discussed. Radio PakistanPESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker...
LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition. The LHC websiteLAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought arguments...
International community urged to help stop genocide of Palestinians. AFP/FilePESHAWAR: Sunni Rabita Committee of the...