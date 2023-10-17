Oman lauds Pakistan Army’s achievements in war on terror

Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi, Commander Royal Army of Oman called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), #COAS at General Headquarters on October 16, 2023. x/PakistanFauj

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Royal Army of Oman Maj-Gen Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters, here Monday.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.