Five-day training workshop ends

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences building can be seen in this picture. — University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences website

LAHORE: The 8th five-day training workshop ‘Reproductive Ultrasonography in Domestic Animals’ by the Department of Theriogenology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) concluded here on Monday.

Department of Theriogenology Chairman Dr Irfan-ur Rehman Khan, Prof Dr Amjad Riaz, Dr Zahid Tahir and 20 participants including vet practitioners, dairy farm managers, professionals and postgraduate students from public and private organizations were present.

The objective of the workshop was to equip the participants with required knowledge and skills to diagnose reproductive issues and to improve fertility through ultrasonography in domestic animals. The course was aimed to enhance participants’ practical knowledge and skills about the use and application of ultrasound in reproductive management of domestic animals.

US, Europe back Israel: Zubair

Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer Monday said without the backing of US and Europe Israel cannot face Hamas for a single day.

Talking to reporters after addressing a meeting convened to discuss the Gaza bombing by Israeli forces, he said the courageous stance of Hamas fighters has united the Muslim world from Morocco to Indonesia. He said the Muslims living in non-Muslim countries are one for the cause of the freedom of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine. Allama Zubair said today every Muslim is demanding Muslim armies must move forward to protect the besieged helpless Palestinians and liberate the first Qibla of Islam and the blessed land of Palestine from the clutches of an illegal Zionist state.

He said if expansionist nefarious designs of Israel were not countered today, it will not stop at the Palestine and would encroach all Muslims countries who would have to face consequences of being inactive today. IJI Punjab-chapter president Mian Muhammad Asghar and secretary general Allama Shahid Saleem were also present on the occasion.