Prices of food items be brought down after decrease in fuel price, demands MQM-P

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Aminul Haque said on Monday that the recent cut in petroleum prices by the caretaker government should be reflected in the prices of essential commodities.

Former federal minister Haque urged the government and relevant authorities to take measures ensuring that the prices of food items, which fluctuated in accordance with the petrol and diesel rates, were also brought down.

He said that the prices of petroleum products directly impacted the lives of common people and demanded decreasing the fares of intra-city and inter-provincial transport services.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the MQM-P led by party leader Kishwar Zehra visited the mausoleum of Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, on his 72nd death anniversary. The MQM-P delegation presented a wreath of flower and recited fatiha at the grave of the slain PM.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Khan made great sacrifices during the Pakistan Movement and worked tirelessly alongside Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Meanwhile, a party spokesperson said that MQM-P was stronger and more organized than ever before to make the political opponents sleepless. He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) dream to seize control of Karachi was fading away.

The spokesperson criticised that the PPP could not even win a single seat in Karachi as everyone knew the stories of corruption during their previous governments in Sindh. He alleged that the PPP leaders laundered money to Dubai and built properties there in the past 15 years. He claimed that MQM-P will defeat PPP and all other “artificial” political parties in the upcoming general elections.