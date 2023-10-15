Book on BRI’s potential benefits launched at KU

The Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi hosted the launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Belt and Road Initiative: Emerging World Order,’ written by renowned scholar Professor Dr. Talat Ayesha Wizarat.

In the welcome note, Dr Naeem Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of International Relations, stated that as part of the BRI and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan can overcome new regional challenges by exploring opportunities and reaping the benefits in the coming years through connectivity projects.

He said that the CPEC not only guarantees Pakistan’s economic development but also serves as a counterbalance to the US-Indian military alliance in the region.

He pointed out that today, the rise of China is an undeniable fact due to its ever-expanding market, technological advancements extending beyond outer space, and, most importantly, military advancements that constantly pose threats to the existing US hegemony.

He congratulated Dr. Talat A. Wizarat on writing such a wonderful book and noted that it would be a valuable contribution to the existing literature.

The honorable guest speakers and participants present at the launching ceremony not only agreed on the importance of the BRI project but also referred to this book as a major contribution to the literature available on the particular topic, especially from a Pakistani perspective.

Guest speaker Dr. Rizwan Zeb, a professor at the Air War College, mentioned that the book’s aim is to understand the BRI. He added that the main argument of the book is that if the BRI succeeds in creating a new pattern of economic and political interaction between developed states and Third World states, it would result in the emergence of a new world order.

He stated that the book provides a detailed and extensive examination of the BRI project, focusing on its centrality and the emergence of China as a global power.

Dr. Talat A. Wizarat expressed her concern that among other issues and challenges, terrorism poses a very serious threat to the BRI. She emphasized that the BRI is not a project that benefits only a small group of investors but rather a venture that will benefit common people, providing them with job opportunities and investments.

She hoped for the kind of support from the BRI and CPEC that would provide these benefits to the common people and noted that no development is meaningful unless it includes consideration of the people.

Pakistan stands a good chance to attract these benefits. She said that adversaries are a serious threat and using hybrid warfare in order stop development and progress of the BRI and CPEC.

In conclusion, Dr. ShaistaTabbassum, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, said that most students and academics have been provided with literature from a Western perspective. However, this book titled ‘Belt and Road Initiative: Emerging World Order’ represents a new study from Pakistan’s perspective.

She described it as a political study that adds new dimensions and perspectives within the context of China and Pakistan