World Egg Day observed

LAHORE: The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Roomi Poultry & Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) observed ‘World Egg Day’ with the theme of ‘Eggs for a healthy future’ at Ravi Campus, Pattoki on Friday.

Various activities, including a seminar, a walk, informative video about egg nutrition, singing performance by students of special education school, egg eating and dishes cooking competitions featured the day to create awareness among the general public about the nutritional value of eggs.

Similar activities were also held at other campuses of UVAS.Pakistan Poultry Association North Zone Chairman Ch Muhammad Nusrat Tahir presided over the seminar while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Saima, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Dr Shahid Mehmood, faculty members & students attended.

Addressing the seminar, Ch Muhammad Nusrat Tahir said that PPA would restart the school meal programme to curb malnutrition issues in growing age students by providing them an egg and drumstick in their classrooms on a regular basis.Meanwhile, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated a boys’ hostel ‘Pasha Hall’ at UVAS Ravi Campus.