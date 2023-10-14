KARACHI: The government needs to formulate and implement national policies that would promote energy efficiency and affordability of electricity for all customers, experts from the power sector said on Friday.
They were speaking at a webinar on Energy Conservation, organised by Nutshell Communications and sponsored by K-Electric. Asad Mehmood, an energy efficiency and renewable energy expert, said that consumer end products should meet Minimum Efficiency Performance Standards (MEPS) and be standardised across the country.
Amer Zia, advisor to the CEO of K-Electric, said that energy efficient products should also be cost effective and accessible for the general public. He cited K-Electric's initiative of Roshni Bajis, who educate low-income communities on how to save electricity and pay their bills.
