Parliament Lodges, MNA hostel: 51 ex-MNAs default on rent payment

ISLAMABAD: As many as 51 former members of National Assembly are defaulters of Parliament Lodges and MNA hostel as they have not paid the dues on account of monthly rents of their family suits. According to sources, these former MNAs will have to obtain NOC after payments of dues prior to contest upcoming general elections.

As per the list compiled by the Directorate of Parliament Lodges, the defaulters include Munawara BB Baloch (Rs108,000), Late Abdul Shakoor (Rs108,000), Dr Fehmida Mirza (Rs60,000), Asad Qaiser (Rs54,000), Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti (Rs48,000), Ghazala Saifi (Rs86,000), Jawad Hussain (Rs108,000), Muhammad Israr Tareen (Rs108,000), Alia Hamza Malik (Rs193,600), Dr Haider Ali Khan (Rs48,000), Syed Naveed Qamar (Rs60,000), Ghulam Muhammad Mehar Lali (Rs54,000), Shazia Marri (Rs108,000), Malik Ahsan Ullah Tawana (Rs108,000), Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (Rs48,000), Raja Riaz Ahmed (Rs108,000), Ameer Ali Shah Jamoot (Rs204,000), Sobia Kamal Khan (Rs96,000), Muhammad Farooq Azam (Rs48,000), Umar Aslam Khan (Rs48,000), Asim Azeem (Rs71,800), Shah Zain Bugti (Rs10,800), Munazza Hasan (Rs108,000), Shabbir Ali Qureshi (Rs167,000), Rana Ishaq Khan (Rs52,000), Shandana Gulzar Khan (Rs54,600), Syed Murtaza Mehmood (Rs108,000), Shanila Ruth (Rs48,000), Lal Chand (Rs108,000), Sajid Khan (Rs48,000), Rai Murtaza Iqbal (Rs108,000), Aman Ullah Bhatti (Rs108,000), Fakhar Zaman Khan (Rs54,000), Mir Muhammad Ali (Rs48,000), Andleeb Abbas (Rs108,000), Rubina Jameel (Rs108,000), Chaudhry Junaid Iqbal (Rs108,000), Imran Khattak (Rs48,000), Malik Anwar Taj (Rs108,000), Mujahid Ali Khan (Rs48,000), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi (Rs48,000), Syed Faiz-ul-Hasan (Rs48,000), Nausheen Iftikhar (Rs108,000), Raza Nasrullah Ghuman (Rs108,000), Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar (Rs52,200), Gul Zafar Khan (Rs108,000), Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal (Rs48,000), Abdul Majeed Khan (Rs48,000), Zahid Akram Durrani (Rs108,000), Iqbal Khan (Rs48,000) and Fahim Khan (Rs54,000). Sources said the list of former MNAs, who owed dues on account of KE and gas bills, is also being compiled.