IHC orders release of old auto parts containers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Customs department to release all containers, containing old auto parts, from Islamabad dry port after collecting taxes and fines.

The court instructed the department to impose the tax and fine as per the running policy before the introduction of the Finance Amendment Act 2023. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan issued a three-page judgment on a petition moved by the Auto Parts Association (APA) against the imposition of heavy fines on old auto parts.

In its judgment, the court instructed the FBR and federal secretary to hold meetings with the APA.

The court directed to also include secretaries of commerce and industries in the meeting.

The court also summoned Member Customs (policy) on the next hearing and sought a progress report regarding the meeting with the APA.

The court said that it would take a decision if the meeting does not turn out to be fruitful.

The petitioners had adopted the stance that they had been importing the auto parts for years. Usually, the parts were used to be released after receiving duty and fine, they said. They said that if the import of the part was stopped then the repair cost of the vehicle would be increased which would affect the economy.