New drama serial ‘Baylagaam’ starting from today on Geo TV

KARACHI: A new drama serial “Baylagaam”, a production of 7th Sky Entertainment, is starting from today.

Huma Hina Nafis and Zahid Mehmood are writer and director, while Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are producers of the drama serial.

Shabbir Jan, Noorul Hasan, Kashif Mehmood, Salim Miraj, Laiba Khan, Abbas Ali, Tooba Haroon Shahid are the main protagonists of the serial. The theme song “Dhoka” is written by Sabir Zafar and composed by Shani Arshad. “Baylagaam” is set to be telecast at 9 pm daily on “Geo TV”.