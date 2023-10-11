Endowment fund: Minister wants rules amended to facilitate journalists

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Tuesday underscored the need for amending the rules governing the Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund to better support the journalists.

He stressed the importance of proposing amendments that considered the financial challenges faced by journalists. About financial assistance, he pointed out the need for improvement in unemployment and pension allowances’ rules.

He said that these improvements would provide better support to journalists who were unemployed and facing financial difficulties. He urged regular meetings to ensure timely processing of applications for financial assistance.

Kakakhel issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Journalists Endowment Fund Committee in Peshawar, said a handout.

Syed Jabbar Shah, Secretary of Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Imran Khan, Director General of Information and Public Relations, Liaqat Amin, Director of Public Relations, Ansarullah Khilji, Press Registrar, Muhammad Ayub, Budget Officer of the Finance Department, Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik, Mardan Press Club President Bakht Muhammad, journalist M Riaz, and other committee members attended the meeting.

During the meeting, applications for financial support from various journalists were reviewed. Financial support was approved for complete applications, while incomplete applications were scheduled for consideration in the next meeting.

The minister acknowledged the challenging conditions in which journalists worked and affirmed the caretaker government’s commitment to utilize all available resources for their welfare. He recognized the pivotal role of journalists in promoting transparency in government affairs and disseminating information about government’s initiatives.

The minister pledged to introduce amendments to optimize the Journalist Welfare Endowment Fund’s utility to ensure journalists received timely assistance. He instructed the relevant officials that the application process for financial assistance and other procedures should be simplified for the convenience of journalists.