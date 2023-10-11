Governor, SAPM discuss Kashmir, Palestine issues

LAHORE: Special Assistant to PM for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Minister of State, Mushaal Hussein Mullick called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Tuesday. Various issues, including Kashmir, Palestine and women empowerment were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir should be given the right to self-determination in the light of UN resolutions. He said that Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues. Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and violations of human rights are a threat to the peace in the region.

Mushaal Mullick said that the international community should take notice of human rights violations in Kashmir and Palestine. She expressed her interest in collaborating in various programmes for female students in different universities. She said that she has started working on a 100-day plan with the support of various institutions to empower women in every sector. Later, Punjab Governor in a message on International Day of the Girl Child said that giving good education and rights to girls is imperative for building a healthy society. He emphasised that the education of a girl child is the education of a family.