Journalist manhandled at DI Khan hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Doctors allegedly roughed up a journalist at the District Headquarters Hospital where he had gone to report on the death of a child.

The journalist Adil Waqar working for a private television channel had gone to the DHQ hospital to report on the ‘mysterious’ death of a patient when the doctors allegedly subjected him to violence.

Eyewitnesses said that the newsman had gone to the trauma centre at the hospital where four to five doctors and other staff members allegedly attacked him.

It was alleged that the doctors snatched the cellphone and other belongings from the journalist.

Meanwhile, the journalist community condemned the incident and demanded a probe to unearth the facts.