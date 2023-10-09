Book published

Lahore : A collection of selected columns of the late Riaz Sahafi has been published, under the title of 'Tamasha'.

The book offers a wealth of information in simple language. Most of the credit for the publication of this collection goes to Riaz Sahafi’s wife and his close friends Khawaja Aftab and Iqbal Bukhari.

The book is being launched at Nisar Osmani Auditorium, Lahore Press Club at 6pm today (Monday) under the auspices of Lahore Press Club Literary Committee.