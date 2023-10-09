China urges Israel, Palestinians to show calm, cease fire

Two Chinese men stand near a Chinese flag as they look out towards North Korea while visiting the Broken Bridge in the Chinese border city of Dandong in China's northeast Liaoning. — AFP/File

PARIS: Countries around the world have condemned the Israel-Gaza war which left more than 1,000 dead.

Some countries also called for a de-escalation of the conflict, after Israel launched air strikes and other military operations targeting Gaza that Palestinian authorities say killed more than 370 people.

China said it was “deeply concerned” by the weekend’s dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all sides to show calm. “China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of tension and violence between Palestine and Israel,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said, adding it “calls on all parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint, cease fire immediately, protect civilians and prevent further deterioration of the situation.”

President Joe Biden said US support for Israel was “rock solid and unwavering”. “The United States stands with Israel,” Biden said in a televised statement at the White House, flanked by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We will not ever fail to have their back.” A White House official said talks with Israel on military aid were “very much under way”.

Brazil, which holds the UN Security Council presidency, condemned the attacks on Israel. A statement from its foreign ministry urged “all parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid escalating the situation”. Shortly after, it said it would call an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the crisis. The Council announced they would meet Sunday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Netanyahu to whom she “reaffirmed Rome’s full solidarity” following the Hamas offensive. “The Italian government will work with international partners to coordinate support” for Israel, Rome said in a statement. “Italy stands by the Israeli people at this difficult time”.

Japan “strongly condemns” the cross-border attacks, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said. Tokyo also criticised the kidnapping of a number of Israelis, including several civilians, she said in a statement. “Meanwhile, we are seriously concerned about the large number of casualties in the Gaza Strip as a result of attacks by the Israel Defence Forces,” her statement continued. “Japan once again calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent further damage.”

South Africa’s foreign ministry expressed its “grave concern over the recent devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”. “The region is in desperate need of a credible peace process that delivers on the calls of a plethora of previous UN resolutions for a two-state solution and a just and comprehensive peace between Israel and Palestine,” it added.

Venezuela’s government expressed its “deep concern” over the clashes. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, it said the fighting was “the result of the impossibility of the Palestinian people to find in multilateral international legality a space to assert their historic rights”.

Qatar: Qatar, which has been starkly opposed to normalisation with Israel, expressed “deep concern” over the developments in the Gaza Strip. A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israel was “solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its continuous violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, including its recent repeated intrusions into the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police”. It called on the international community “to compel Israel to stop its blatant violations of international law, hold it accountable to respect legitimate international decisions and the historical rights of the Palestinian people, and prevent these events from being used as a pretext to ignite a new disproportionate war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza”. The statement reaffirmed Qatar’s “consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

UAE: The UAE expressed “deep concern” over the escalation in a statement that stressed the need “to stop the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians”. The statement offered “sincere condolences” to all the victims of the recent fighting. It called for “the immediate reactivating of the international Quartet to revive the path of Arab-Israeli peace”, and urged the international community to advance all efforts made to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and prevent the region from being dragged to “new levels of violence, tension and instability”.

Kuwait: Kuwait expressed its “grave concern” over developments between Israel and the Palestinians, blaming Israel for what it called its “blatant attacks”. The foreign ministry in a statement called on the international community to “stop the provocative practices by the occupation” and the “policy of expanding settlements”.

Oman: Oman called on Israel and the Palestinians to exercise maximum self-restraint, the state news agency reported quoting an official statement. The statement asked the international community and international parties to “intervene immediately to stop the ongoing escalation and resort to the rules of international law”.

Egypt: Egypt, which normalised with Israel in 1980 under a peace treaty, warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency. It called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri also held a call with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss developments between Israel and the Palestinians since Friday evening, stating that both sides should exercise restraint to avoid serious risks.

Morocco: “The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its deep concern at the deterioration of the situation and the outbreak of military action in the Gaza Strip, and condemns attacks against civilians wherever they may be,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah praised Hamas for its “heroic operation” in a statement. “Hezbollah congratulates the resisting Palestinian people,” the Lebanese Shia movement said in a statement, hailing Hamas and its armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, for the “large-scale, heroic operation”. Hezbollah said its leadership was following the developments and “in direct contact with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance at home and abroad”. Hezbollah said the Hamas operation in Israel was a “response to the continued crimes of the occupation and the continued assault on holy sites”. The group also said the Hamas operation was “a message to the Arab and Muslim world and the entire international community, especially those seeking normalisation”.

Syria: The Syrian foreign ministry called the Hamas operation an “honourable achievement that proves the only way for Palestinians to obtain their legitimate rights is resistance in all its forms”. Syria also expressed its “support” for the Palestinian people and the forces “fighting against Zionist terrorism”.