Pakistan to host Cambodia qualifier at Jinnah Stadium

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Thursday officially announced that Pakistan will host their home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia on October 17 at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

The NC said in a statement that the match will begin at 2pm PST. This will be after long 12 years that Pakistan will be hosting the World Cup Qualifier since it last hosted Bangladesh in 2011. Both the nations will face each other in the first leg on October 12 in Cambodia.