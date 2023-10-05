Saudi govt extends ‘Road to Makkah’ project to Karachi

ISLAMBAD: The Saudi government has included Karachi in ‘Road to Makkah’ project from the next year’s Haj.

It was revealed at a meeting of the Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki and Regional Director of Muslim World League (MWL) Saadul Harsi here on Wednesday.

As per ‘Road to Makkah’ project, the Saudi teams would be deputed Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for immigration, security and customs clearance of pilgrims under the government’s regular Haj scheme departing from Karachi.

Preciously, this facility was available only at the Islamabad International Airport. Aneeq Ahmad told Saudi signatories that his visit to Saudi Arabia was highly successful and he was assured of much better arrangements to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims. The Saudi ambassador told the minister that Pakistan is among seven countries where ‘Road to Makkah’ facility is available.

Aneeq Ahmad further said that the MWL Secretary General would lay foundation stone of ‘Seerat Museum’ in Islamabad on November 15. It would be raised over an area of 8000 square metres.