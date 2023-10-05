Changing weather requires health precautions

Islamabad:As we slowly transition into the much cooler months of 2023, after bearing the scorching heat of summer, the public is now struggling with a surge of health issues attributed to changing weather conditions.

Citizens across the country are experiencing a simultaneous increase in flu and cough cases, worsened by a blanket of smog and a rise in eye infections. Health authorities have already reported a significant rise in flu and cough cases, affecting children as well as adults. Respiratory ailments are amongst the highest reported in clinics and hospitals of the twin cities.

Health experts say that the changing weather patterns, including sudden temperature fluctuations at night is contributing to the increased issues with respiratory diseases. It has become an annual feature in Pakistan that whenever winter sets in, the thick blanket of smog overlaps the big cities forcing the commuters to take precautionary measures and aviation to change the flight schedules. Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are worst hit because of smog and air quality continue to drop with each passing day throughout the winter.

Air quality indexes recording hazardous levels of toxic particles in air to limit their outdoor exposure to vulnerable patients and are advised to wear masks. Ophthalmologists are reporting a surge in cases of conjunctivitis, pink eye and other eye ailments due to pollution and heat. Health experts advise people to wash hands and avoid physical contact with anyone.

Though Punjab government had given a week off for schools so that eye infections do not spread but still it is still prevalent and so many people are still seen in the market having eye infections and not taking precautions.

The government should respond to these health challenges on priority basis and make sure this should not become a pandemic. Though Public Awareness Campaigns are already being launched by the government but some precautionary measures should be taken by the public also like staying indoors during smoggy days, using air purifiers, and wearing appropriate masks when going outside to avoid catching these viral infections.