Suspect held for removing minors’ bodies from graves

LAHORE:A suspect allegedly involved in digging graves and removing bodies of minors was arrested by Sanda police. Riaz Ghaus, Gorkun of D2 graveyard, in his statement before police said that at around 08 pm, he noticed that three suspects were busy in digging a grave. He raised hue and cry on which two suspects ran away. A suspect was captured. He was identified as Usman alias Mani. He had removed the body from the grave.

Police arrested the suspect. During investigations it came forth that five to six other such incidents were also reported in Sanda and Guslhan-e-Ravi graveyards. The suspect was found involved in all these incidents.

The initial investigations suggested that the suspect did not like putting soil on bodies of minors. He would attend the funeral prayers of the children, later dig the graves, remove the body and place it at a distance of few yards. Then he would approach the family of the deceased person and tell them not to worry as he had removed the body and placed it safely. He would request them not to bury him again. Police engaged a psychologist who interviewed the suspect and noted that he was suffering from a mental illness. The suspect did not like putting soil on minors’ bodies. A person in his mind would advise him so, police said they noted with the help of psychologist. The suspect was a manual worker.