Hoti holds PTI responsible for lawlessness

BATKHELA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Monday blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for the worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the PTI leaders signed peace agreements with the militants.

Addressing a convention of party workers at Dargai, he said that former prime minister Imran Khan should be held accountable as per the law of the land. He added that the ones, who caused loss to the nation, should be held accountable.

He said that the ANP would start staging public meetings across the province in December to help mobilize its workers for the next general election. Haider Hoti said that his party believed in non-violence and had always raised its voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns. He said that it was Bacha Khan, who promoted the philosophy of non-violence. He added that Bacha Khan launched the Khudai Khidmatar Movement and waged a struggle against the British Raj to gain independence. He said that the blood of the Pakhtuns was spilled in endless wars over the last four decades.