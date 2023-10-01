Case against PMLN leaders adjourned till Oct 14

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a case registered against PMLN leaders Mian Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb for making speeches against the state institutions until October 14.
The court again summoned both the suspects on the next hearing.
Earlier, the defendants’ lawyers appeared in the court and requested it to adjourn the hearing. During the last hearing, the police had submitted to the court a report on disposal of the case, which the court rejected.
An FIR had been registered against the PMLN leaders at Green Town police station of Lahore in 2022.
