SAI AGM elects new president

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) elected Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Muhammad Hanif Ayoob (Tawakkal), and Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi as president, senior vice president, and vice president, respectively at the annual general meeting of the association.

The officials were elected unopposed at the AGM. Arbi thanked the members of SAI for reposing confidence on him to represent the oldest and the largest industrial base in the country, which was founded by Quaid-e-Azam in 1947.

SAI has the largest contribution in both federal and provincial revenue, cesses and levies and, in creation of jobs. He lauded the efforts made by the outgoing office bearers during the tenure.

Arbi outlined his priorities for taking up the imminent issues facing the industries in SITE area: notably that of dilapidated infrastructure; lack of availability of basic utilities—gas, water and electricity etc. He emphasised the need of taking collective action to resolve the issues facing SITE industries and requested all members to engage in the working of the association.