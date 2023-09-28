SECP urged to set up desk to facilitate business community

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SSCI) acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Wednesday urged the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to establish a facilitation desk for the business community.

He was speaking at an awareness seminar on “Ease of Doing Business and Inclusion of Women in Business” organised by SCCI in collaboration with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) here.

He also urged the government and relevant authorities to take pragmatic steps for ease of doing business and special incentives and facilities should be offered to businesspersons to improve the national economy.

Deputy Registrar In-charge Company Registration SECP Peshawar Division Saqib Aslam informed the participants about registration, licensing process, stock market along with reforms and amendments in laws and regulations made by SECP to facilitate the business community.

The senior official said reforms had been introduced regarding company registration, licensing through amending relevant laws and regulations for ease of doing business.Saqib Aslam said the process of digitisation and automation had been initiated to ease the difficulties of the business community.

He claimed approximately 200,000 companies had so far been registered with the SECP under the automatic and swift system.The deputy registrar said human intervention has been reduced by a digitisation and automation system.

Pakistan’s position in the world ranking index with regard to ‘ease of doing business’ has been improved, he added.He said the SECP would soon introduce a one window policy to facilitate the business community.

The senior official said that the SECP’s project for end-to-end digital transformation and automation would be launched by the end of October this year. Earlier, SCCI’s acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi thanked the SECP for conducting an awareness seminar on such an important theme.