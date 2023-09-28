Uplift projects progress reviewed

LAHORE:Dr Irshad Ahmed, the Local Government Secretary, emphasised the accelerated progress of projects within the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), guided by the directives and leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister.

This affirmation came during a meeting with the Asian Development Bank mission held at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting delved into the ongoing projects supported by the Asian Development Bank. Dr Irshad Ahmed underlined the dedicated efforts to meet deadlines and ensure the timely completion of development projects in Sialkot and Sahiwal. Noteworthy progress has been made, with over 28 thousand houses in Sahiwal now benefiting from water connections, alongside the laying of a 462 km long pipeline for water supply.

Additionally, a 135-km long water supply line has been established in Sialkot. He further emphasised that the water supply and sewerage projects, valued at 11 billion in Sahiwal, are designed to cater to the needs of the community for the next 40 years.

The sewage laying project on Pakpattan Road Sahiwal is being conducted around the clock in three shifts. He issued directives to the project director and chief engineer to uphold quality standards in conjunction with meeting project deadlines. During the meeting, Project Director Hamza Salik and Chief Engineer, PICIIP provided a comprehensive overview of the programme's performance.

Also in attendance were Provincial Project Coordinator of the Asian Development Bank, Imran Sikandar Baloch, as well as Additional Secretary Local Government and Deputy Project Director PICIIP.