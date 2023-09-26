LHC summons Multan DC

MULTAN: Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad of the Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, has issued a summons to the Multan deputy commissioner for a personal appearance on September 27 in response to a petition challenging the cancellation of the standing sale and licence of Wains Transport under the D-class category.
The court has demanded an explanation from the deputy commissioner regarding their prolonged silence in the face of alleged licence violations. Additionally, the court has directed the deputy commissioner to provide detailed responses to the allegations outlined in the petition.
Prior to this, petitioner Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed had submitted an application to the high court against the deputy commissioner. Chaudhry Dawood Ahmad Wains, representing the petitioner, argued that the authorities had abruptly revoked the licence and sealed the D-class stand on September 16 without issuing any prior notice.
