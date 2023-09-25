— inaugurates 400th Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA)

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the 400th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) here Sunday.

Caretaker chief minister laid wreath on the grave of the saint and prayed for the progress, prosperity, peace and stability of the country and the nation.

Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated and inspected library and interfaith dialogue table. He lauded the steps to establish interfaith dialogue table for the promotion of interfaith harmony. He laid the foundation stone of Model Langar Khana at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). The agreement was signed between Auqaf department and Madina Foundation for the construction of Model Langar Khana. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Punjab government had made nice arrangements in order to provide best facilities to the devotees of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA). Caretaker CM while talking to the media persons after participating in the inaugural ceremony of the Urs said that he congratulated all devotees. The restoration of a library at the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) was a splendid work. Mohsin Naqvi said that the Chinese technology and skills would be used for the solution of public problems.

The Chinese experts will soon sit together with our officials for the elimination of smog. One Window Operation of China is glorious as all the needs are fulfilled in a single office and in a single day. We are trying our utmost for the eradication of inflation. There is a scope of federal government in few matters and the managing the electricity tariff is authority of the federal government, he said.