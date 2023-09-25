Protesters block II Chundrigar Road over lack of gas supply

Residents of the Haqqani Chowk area and the surrounding localities held a protest against gas shortage on Saturday. They complained that there has been no supply of gas to their neighbourhood for several months.

The protesters blocked II Chundrigar Road from the Shaheen Complex to the City Station, due to which the movement of vehicular traffic came to a complete standstill.

The locals gathered on II Chundrigar Road to complain against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for not taking notice of their grievances. A large number of women and children also participated in the demonstration.

The protesters said that their localities as a group are considered the central point of the city of Karachi, but despite that, no notice is being taken of their complaints. “We have also sent written complaints to the SSGC several times but to no avail,” said a resident named Saleem Khan. The protesters demanded that the federal government take immediate notice of the situation, warning that the protest would otherwise be extended.

After the electricity and water crises in the city, the shortage of gas has also emerged as one of most concerning issues, as many areas of the city have been receiving no supply of gas for months.

Like other parts of the city, gas supply has also been suspended for several months in the Haqqani Chowk area and the surrounding localities in District South, due to which the residents have been suffering from severe mental anguish.

Arambagh Assistant Commissioner Nida Saman, the UC-8 chairman and the SSGC administration talked to the demonstrators and assured them that efforts are being made to resolve the gas issue, following which the residents called off their protest.

Considering the concerns of the public, the Arambagh AC, the UC-8 chairman and the SSGC administration initiated the installation of a new gas line on Sunday. After the pipeline is laid, hopefully within a week, gas supply in the neighbourhood would be restored.

AC Nida stressed that the welfare of the public is their foremost duty, and they would collaborate with all the relevant departments and sectors to ensure the well-being and prosperity of the people.