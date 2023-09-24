Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has scheduled the hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail application in the cipher case for Monday. The court’s registrar’s office has issued the cause list for the upcoming week, and Imran Khan’s bail application is set to be heard on Monday by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The court has also issued a notice to the FIA for arguments. It is important to note that the Special Court formed under the Official Secrets Act had previously rejected Imran Khan’s bail application.

Additionally, the Islamabad High Court has reserved its decision on Imran Khan’s request to transfer the trial of his case from Attock to Adiala Jail.

The case has been scheduled for re-hearing, with Chief Justice Farooq set to preside over the petition on September 25. The IHC had reserved its verdict a few days ago after the completion of arguments.