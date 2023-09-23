 
close
Saturday September 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Police arrest accused involved in murder case

By APP
September 23, 2023

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol police station and Homicide unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in murder case on Friday. A public relations officer said that, Tarnol police station received an application from a citizen who stated that his brother namely Nazar Khan was shot by an accused namely Nazakat due to which he was seriously injured and died on the spot.