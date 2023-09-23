Police arrest accused involved in murder case

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol police station and Homicide unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in murder case on Friday. A public relations officer said that, Tarnol police station received an application from a citizen who stated that his brother namely Nazar Khan was shot by an accused namely Nazakat due to which he was seriously injured and died on the spot.
Islamabad:Academic project exhibitions hold significant importance in the educational realm. They provide students...
Islamabad:In a reshuffle at the Capital Development Authority , a BPS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service ...
Islamabad:The 19th Asian Games, more than games to promote socio-culture ties, said Lt. Gen Syed Arif Hasan,...
Islamabad:Pakistan and Ethiopia on Friday discussed possibilities of exchanging Parliamentary delegations to further...
Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority will seek the expertise and services of the Pakistan Institute of...
Rawalpindi:Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that exercise and walk are more important than...