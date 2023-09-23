121 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has witnessed a continuous surge in dengue fever cases, reporting approximately 121 new confirmed cases during the past 24 hours. The latest update from the Health Department revealed a total of 3,153 confirmed dengue cases across the province. Notably, Lahore leads with 1,266 cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, documenting 761, 392, 161, and 132 cases, respectively. In the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 41 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi 29, Multan 28, Faisalabad 5, Gujranwala 5, Sheikhupura 3, and Mandi Bahauddin recorded 2.
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court on Friday again sought a report from the Prime Minister Office, Interior Ministry...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has again called for holding accountable all the ‘malicious characters’...
MURREE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan has warned of public outrage in the wake of rising cost of medicines....
NANKANA SAHIB: Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Mushaal Malik has said extremism is at its peak in India and the...
ISLAMABAD: A Deportation Implementation Plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Interior against the foreigners...
Islamabad: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited , has launched a decisive campaign against gas theft in the Islamabad...