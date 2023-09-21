UAE tightens meat import rules from Pakistan

LAHORE: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has tightened its rules on the import of meat from Pakistan after receiving complaints of substandard shipments from the country.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said in a notification dated September 19, 2023, that it will only allow fresh or chilled meat from Pakistan that is vacuum-packed or modified-atmosphere packed and has a shelf life of 60 to 120 days from the date of slaughtering.

The new restrictions will take effect from October 10, 2023, and will apply to all other types of packaged fresh or chilled meat that are not allowed to be imported from Pakistan by sea, the notification said.

The UAE is one of the major markets for Pakistani meat exports. The notification also listed 18 Pakistani companies that are approved to export meat and poultry products to the UAE, including Zenith Associates, P.K. Livestock and Meat Co. (Pvt) Ltd, Organic Meat Co, Tata best foods, K&N Food Co, Big Bird Foods. Pvt. Ltd, Hilal Meat Processing, Al Shaheer Corporation (Private) Limited, Fauji Meat Limited, Hamza Meat and Poultry, Al–Rahim farming meat, Tazij Meats and Food Co, Abedin International Pvt. Ltd, Asia Livestock and Meat Company, Pakistan food products, Meat World Pvt. Limited, and Hamza Halal Food.