Hospital employees demand hike in salaries

KALAYA: The employees of a private company working at the District Headquarters Hospital, Orakzai on Tuesday staged a protest for the increase and timely payment of salaries. The Class-IV and other employees gathered outside the DHQ Hospital and chanted slogans against the government and the private company for not releasing their pending salaries.Addressing the protesting employees, Ali Amin, Hidayatullah, Ameer Khan, Jamil and others said that they had not been working for the last 6 years with a private company but they were being paid Rs22,000 only. They said the company was also not paying the meagre salaries on time, due to which their families were facing great hardships in the prevailing price-hike. They complained that it was their economic murder when they were not being paid their meagre salaries.