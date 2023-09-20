Hospital employees demand hike in salaries

KALAYA: The employees of a private company working at the District Headquarters Hospital, Orakzai on Tuesday staged a protest for the increase and timely payment of salaries. The Class-IV and other employees gathered outside the DHQ Hospital and chanted slogans against the government and the private company for not releasing their pending salaries.Addressing the protesting employees, Ali Amin, Hidayatullah, Ameer Khan, Jamil and others said that they had not been working for the last 6 years with a private company but they were being paid Rs22,000 only. They said the company was also not paying the meagre salaries on time, due to which their families were facing great hardships in the prevailing price-hike. They complained that it was their economic murder when they were not being paid their meagre salaries.
PESHAWAR: A PhD research scholar, Dr Bakhtiar Khan, successfully defended his dissertation at the Department of...
PESHAWAR: A small cracker blast triggered fear and panic among the people in Koocha Risaldar locality in the inner...
MINGORA: Compensation cheques were given to the victim families of cops martyred and injured in the recent bomb...
ISLAMABAD: The ex-Wapda distribution companies have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s ...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education , Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah visited the...
PESHAWAR: Three protest rallies were staged here on Tuesday against the rising inflation and high petrol prices....