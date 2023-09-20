PTI condoles death of detained leader’s son

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has expressed grief over the death of Ammar Ebad, son of PTI under-custody stalwart Ebad Farooq. A few years old Ammar Ebad breathed his last while battling cancer whereas his father was in custody after May 9 incident. He was laid to rest in a local graveyard and his father, who was released for a brief period to attend the funeral of his son was immediately taken into custody by police. The PTI leadership in a statement grilled the government for setting worst example of state oppression. It stated that the minor son of PTI leader was battling for his life and could not see his father as he was in detention. The PTI leaders demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to hold inquiry of the 'political murder' of Ammar besides appealing for court's intervention into the matter related to the missing persons, including politicians and journalists.