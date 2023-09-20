SHC issues warrants against DC Malir, others in land case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants against the Malir district deputy commissioner and others in a land case. Plaintiff Zulfiqar Ali approached the SHC, submitting that he had purchased six acres of land in Malir after fulfilling all legal formalities. He said police and other authorities had demolished the boundary wall on his property, despite a restraining order of the court.

The plaintiff’s counsel argued that the defendants, including the DC and other officials, defied the court order. The counsel requested the SHC to take action against them.

The judge took exception to the absence of the defendants in the hearing and issued bailable warrants against them, directing the authorities to present them before the court on the next date of the hearing.