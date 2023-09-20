May 9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, others till Oct 4

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till October 4 in various cases related to May-9 violence.

The court extended the interim bail of Asad Umar in sevem cases besides extending the interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan in four cases. The court also sought the complete record of the investigation from police on the next date of hearing. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings on bail petitions filed by Asad Umar and others. Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan appeared before court during the proceedings and marked their attendance.