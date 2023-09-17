RBISE chairman visits exam centres

Rawalpindi : Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, conducted visits to various examination centres as part of the Matriculation (Secondary School Certificate) Second Annual Examinations 2023 under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

During these visits, they checked attendance at the examination centres, including resident inspectors/superintendents/deputy superintendents, and issued instructions while emphasizing strict enforcement of the policies set by the Punjab government. In this process, there will be no tolerance for any violations.

If anyone is found involved in malpractice, they will face disciplinary action, including the filing of FIRs. Secretary Higher Education Punjab, Javaid Akhtar Mahmood, is determined to eliminate cheating and ensure a transparent examination system in Matric exams. He has directed the appointment of vigilant personnel, including reputable teachers and other officials, for monitoring purposes, and this responsibility has been entrusted to the Rawalpindi Educational Board.

Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited Government Graduate College Asgharmal, Rawalpindi, and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bagh Sardaran, emphasizing that the Matric exams would boost the morale of talented students due to their fair and transparent conduct. He also mentioned that the reputation and respect of the Rawalpindi Educational Board would increase as a result. “Examination staff is expected to fulfil their duties diligently and with dedication, and if anyone tries to influence or interfere with them, they should immediately report it to me or the central control room so that prompt action can be taken against such individuals, marking them as examples for others,” he said.

The Board Inspection Committee, mobile inspectors, the squad chairman, and the district administration are monitoring all examination centres, and based on their reports, we will further enhance and consolidate the examination arrangements.