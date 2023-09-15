Country’s largest emergency to be set up in Children’s Hospital Multan

LAHORE:The Punjab government and ChildLife Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the country’s largest Emergency Room for children at the Children’s Hospital, Multan.

This 100-bed state-of-the-art facility, spans 20,000 square feet and scheduled to be operational by the end of this year, is to serve estimated 150,000 children annually in the most vulnerable and underprivileged area of South Punjab. ‘Pakistan currently witnesses a high child mortality rate that can be reduced by 50% with improvement in emergency services,’ said the spokesman for ChildLife Foundation. The spokesman added that Multan, the largest city in South Punjab, will benefit from new Emergency Room, offering free-of-charge 24/7 access to an estimated 150,000 children annually.