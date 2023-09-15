City receives moderate rain

LAHORE:Scattered moderate rain followed by very humid and hot weather was witnessed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in noon and continued till evening in various spans in different areas. Traffic was slowed down due to rain on Canal Bank Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road and other localities.

Wasa officials said rain was recorded in Nishtar Town (26mm), Johar Town SDO Office (25mm), Tajpura (10mm), Airport (07mm), Upper Mall (05mm), Gulberg and Mughalpura (04mm), Farrukhabad (03mm) and Gulshan Ravi (02mm).

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was also recorded at some other cities, including Chakwal, Murree, Narowal and Dir. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Chilas and Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.8°C and minimum was 27.2°C.