OGDCL starts new oil and gas production at Nashpa-11 well

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) said on Tuesday it had started production at the Nashpa-11 well in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, adding to the country’s hydrocarbon reserves and import substitution.

The well, located in the Nashpa structure in District Karak, was drilled to a depth of 4,485 meters and tested positive for oil and gas in the Lumshiwal, Hangu, and Lockhart formations, the company said in a statement.

The well is currently producing 830 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 1.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, and has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8 km flow line.

As of September 11, 2023, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8 Km flow line, and gas is being injected into the SNGPL network.

"The achievement stands as a testament to OGDCL's commitment to bolstering Pakistan's energy sector and meeting the escalating needs of both domestic consumers and industrial enterprises," the statement said. "This development is the result of OGDCL’s in-house expertise."

OGDCL is diligently pursuing a harmonized approach to exploration, drilling, and development activities with a focus on optimizing production on a fast-track basis.

This venture is a collaborative effort where OGDCL stands as the operator, holding a 56.45% stake. The partnership also involves Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which holds a 28.55% share, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with a 15% share.s

It is worth noting that the first discovery at the Nashpa structure was made in September 2009. Currently, out of 12 drilled wells, 10 are in production, collectively producing 11,300 BPD of oil, 91 MMSCFD of gas, and 395 MTD of LPG. The Nashpa-11 well marks a significant addition to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, PPL, GHPL, and the country, promising notable savings through import substitution.