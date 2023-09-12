44 injured as bus falls into ravine

MANSEHRA: Around 44 passengers were injured when a Natco (Northern Areas Transport Corporation) bus bound for Rawalpindi from Gilgit fell into a ravine in Dobair tehsil in Lower Kohistan district.
It was learnt that the bus driver Mohammad Younas lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, leaving 44 passengers injured. The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Gilgit. The local people, police and officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from the gorge. The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bisham.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the plan by a private airline to launch a direct...
WANA: Work on the Category-D Hospital in Tanknara, which was inaugurated in 2004, could not be completed despite the...
PESHAWAR: A heartwarming and profound ceremony commemorating the second death anniversary of the acclaimed and widely...
PESHAWAR Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and members of the provincial cabinet, who...
MARDAN: A ceremony was arranged at the Mardan Press Club on Monday for a noted Pashto writer and poet Dr Asrar.Known...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has expressed utter shock over procurement of sugar at much higher price of Rs140...