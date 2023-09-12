44 injured as bus falls into ravine

MANSEHRA: Around 44 passengers were injured when a Natco (Northern Areas Transport Corporation) bus bound for Rawalpindi from Gilgit fell into a ravine in Dobair tehsil in Lower Kohistan district.

It was learnt that the bus driver Mohammad Younas lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, leaving 44 passengers injured. The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Gilgit. The local people, police and officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the injured from the gorge. The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Bisham.