‘Crackdown on electricity thieves under way on daily basis’

The caretaker federal energy minister on Monday said the crackdown on electricity thieves is being conducted on a daily basis, with its details being shared on the government’s relevant websites and social media accounts to ensure transparency.

Muhammad Ali was speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Governor House, along with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. The interim energy minister said he has been working with the caretaker prime minister to reduce the power tariff in the country.

Ali said a special power tariff for business owners would be announced before October 31. He said the government would make arrangements to ensure gas supply for industries during this winter.

He also said indiscriminate action is being taken to tackle the problem of electricity pilferage in the country. The interim government is committed to helping industries run their operations without any interruption, he added.

The caretaker minister said the recommendations he had received from the leadership of business owners for resolving the energy crisis would be discussed with the interim PM.

Governor Tessori said on the occasion that business owners have become very upset due to the persisting energy crisis. He thanked Ali for coming to Karachi with his entire team to look into the energy woes of the city’s business owners.

The governor hoped that the caretaker government would be able to provide some relief to power consumers to mitigate the issue of inflated electricity bills.

He admitted that the present government’s capacity to provide any relief to power consumers is limited due to the accords signed with international donor agencies. He said the revival of the economy is the topmost priority of the interim government.