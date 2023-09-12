Crime crackdown

Karachi is bearing the brunt of rising street crimes. Bike and mobile snatching has become a common practice in the city and those who resist are putting their lives on the line. Our government appears to be oblivious to this problem.
They have failed to maintain law and order in the city and punish the criminals. The government and law-enforcement agencies must launch a crackdown against the criminal elements in the business capital.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
